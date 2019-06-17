Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to avoid IL

Mazara (hamstring) will likely avoid a trip to the injured list, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

An MRI on Monday confirmed Mazara is dealing with a mild right hamstring strain, an injury that isn't expected to keep him sidelined long enough to warrant a stay on the injured list. Despite the good news, it remains to be seen when the outfielder will rejoin the starting lineup.

