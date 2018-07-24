Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to miss more than minimum

Mazara (thumb) has not yet begun swinging a bat, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mazara's sprained right thumb is still encumbered by a protective device, and the Rangers aren't expecting him to be ready to roll when he's eligible to be activated this coming Friday. "With the progression of the thumb, one of these things that we knew - there would be some continued soreness," manager Jeff Banister said. "Because this is strength building back into the thumb. When he says he's ready, and he has proper strength, we'll get him back on the field and in the progression." In Mazara's absence, the Rangers have split the right-field duties between Shin-Soo Choo, who played there Monday, and Joey Gallo (ankle), who started at the position for the first time Saturday and then again Sunday.