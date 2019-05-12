Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to play Sunday
Mazara is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara was given the day off Saturday against Houston as manager Chris Woodward could not ignore his track record -- 1-for-16, 10 strikeouts -- against opposing starter Gerrit Cole. The right fielder has just four hits over his last 33 at-bats and is hitting .220 for the season. It appears Mazara is having difficulty catching up to fastballs. He entered Saturday 6-for-51 (.118) against fastballs, according to MLB's Statcast system, the lowest average among players with at least 50 results against heaters. "He's just getting started late," Woodward said. "You can have that movement mechanism in your swing, but if you start late, you are going to be late."
