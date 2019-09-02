Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Expected to start Monday

Mazara served as a pinch hitter Sunday and is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday against the Yankees, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mazara was activated off the injured list Sunday after missing time due to an oblique injury but was not in the starting lineup against a left-hander. It's unclear if the Rangers will continue sit him against lefties, as was increasingly the case over the second half of the season. Going forward, the Rangers must decided if the 24-year-old outfielder is a full-time starter in a left-handed heavy order.