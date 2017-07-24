Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Failing to produce in second half

Mazara was 0-for-2 with three walks and a pair of strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

While the Rangers had to be happy that Mazara was able to extend his plate appearances and run up a team-best 26 pitches against the opposition, those counting on the young outfielder in standard 5x5 leagues weren't able to reap the benefits. That's been par for the course lately, as the hitless effort Sunday leaves Mazara with a 2-for-31 mark at the plate since the All-Star break. He's seen his season batting average plummet from .258 to .240 during that time.