Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Finishes off monster weekend series

Mazara went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Twins.

Mazara finished off a nice weekend, going 5-for-14 with four home runs, a double and seven RBI in the three-game set against Minnesota. The two homers give him 20 for the season, the third consecutive year he's reached the 20-homer threshold. There were reports over the weekend that Mazara continues to deal with a swollen thumb, which will be in issue for the rest of the season. He told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com that the thumb is not bothersome every day, but he needs to be careful to take good swings. "You just try to go out there and not try to go crazy, don't mess it up. When it really hurts is when I swing and miss, if I did try for a pitch. I try to put a good swing on it and get out of there; I don't want to mess it up more than it is right now," said Mazara.