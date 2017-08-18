Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Five RBI Thursday
Mazara went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox.
Mazara drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single in the third inning, then broke a 5-5 tie with a 419-foot three-run homer in the fifth. He has 49 RBI at home and just 33 on the road despite playing only one extra game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three more Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Bangs out three hits•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Provides three hits Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 14th bomb Saturday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...