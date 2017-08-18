Play

Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Five RBI Thursday

Mazara went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox.

Mazara drove in two runs on a bases-loaded single in the third inning, then broke a 5-5 tie with a 419-foot three-run homer in the fifth. He has 49 RBI at home and just 33 on the road despite playing only one extra game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

