Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Free-swinging spring

Mazara went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout in Thursday's game against the Indians.

Mazara appears to be a free swinger this spring, striking out 14 times compared to one walk in 46 spring plate appearances (30.4 K%). That's a strikeout pace far behind 2018 when he posted a 21.6 K%. The Rangers want to see more power from him, so the increased pace of strikeouts could be a byproduct of that effort. Mazara is slugging just .356 during Cactus League games.