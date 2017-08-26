Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Gets breather Saturday
Mazara is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara has started the past 20 games for the Rangers, slashing .312/.384/.468 with three homers over that span, so he'll head to the bench for a breather Saturday. Shin-Soo Choo is manning right field in his absence, with Delino DeShields serving as the designated hitter.
More News
