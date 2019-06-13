Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Gets breather Thursday

Mazara is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.

Mazara will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 17 consecutive starts. The outfielder slashed .314/.364/.486 with three homers, 13 RBI and two stolen bases during that stretch. In his absence, Danny Santana is starting in right field and hitting sixth.

