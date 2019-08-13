Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Gives team early lead

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 19-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Mazara's second-inning blast, his 16th, gave the visiting Rangers an early 1-0 lead, which was immediately wiped out in the bottom half of the inning. The right fielder is no longer an everyday player -- he's started six of 10 games in August -- but will be in the starting lineup most days against right-handers.