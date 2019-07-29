Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Goes deep in loss

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Mazara clocked his 15th homer of 2019 to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning. He later drove in a run as part of a three-run eighth inning. The 24-year-old owns a career-best .768 OPS with 56 RBI.