Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Goes yard against lefty

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Cubs.

Mazara took Mike Montgomery deep in the ninth inning, well after the game was decided. However, the homer was notable not only because it came on Opening Day, but because it was against a left-handed pitcher. While Mazara hit well without the handedness advantage last season, his slugging percentage is nearly 100 points lower when facing southpaws for his career. If he improves against them, Mazara could be in for a jump in power production this season.

