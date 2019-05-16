Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Has four-hit night
Mazara went 4-for-5 with two doubles in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Royals.
It seems impossible to have four hits in a game, including two extra-base knocks, and not score or drive in a run, but that's the state of the Rangers' key bats in middle-of-the-order bats. Joey Gallo, Asdrubel Cabrera and Rougned Odor combined to go 1-for-13. Mazara had been one of the cold bats, but he's posted multiple hits in three straight contests (8-for-14).
