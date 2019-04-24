Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Has two hits Tuesday

Mazara went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to Oakland.

A first-inning double ended an 0-for-18 stretch of futility for Mazara, who is batting just .203 (14-for-69) over 19 games. Despite the struggles, Rangers manager Chris Woodward continues to slot him in at the cleanup spot of the order where RBI opportunities are available. He's knocked in 13 runs, fourth-most on the team.