Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Monday

Mazara is out of the lineup Monday against the Mariners.

Mazara broke out of his post-All-Star-break skid with an 8-for-19, seven-RBI performance at the plate over the last five contests, but he'll still pick up a rest day with the Rangers in the midst of 10 games in as many days. Drew Robinson will earn a start in left field while Mazara receives a breather.

