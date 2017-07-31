Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Monday
Mazara is out of the lineup Monday against the Mariners.
Mazara broke out of his post-All-Star-break skid with an 8-for-19, seven-RBI performance at the plate over the last five contests, but he'll still pick up a rest day with the Rangers in the midst of 10 games in as many days. Drew Robinson will earn a start in left field while Mazara receives a breather.
