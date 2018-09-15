Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Saturday

Mazara is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at San Diego.

Mazara will take a seat against Padres' left-hander Eric Lauer, only his second time on the bench since mid-August. The Rangers are without the services of a designated hitter in San Diego, and have Joey Gallo and Shin-Soo Choo starting in the outfield corners.

