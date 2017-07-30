Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th home run Sunday

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

All five of Mazara's hits in the past four games have gone for extra bases, raising his slugging percentage to .429. Batting third in the order has created more RBI opportunities for the 22-year-old outfielder, which is why he has already tied last season's rookie output of 64 RBI in 50 fewer games played.