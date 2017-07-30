Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th home run Sunday
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.
All five of Mazara's hits in the past four games have gone for extra bases, raising his slugging percentage to .429. Batting third in the order has created more RBI opportunities for the 22-year-old outfielder, which is why he has already tied last season's rookie output of 64 RBI in 50 fewer games played.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Raps out three doubles Friday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three runs in blowout loss•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Trying to shake midsummer blues•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Failing to produce in second half•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Day off Thursday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Goes hitless in Monday's loss•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...