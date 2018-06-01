Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th homer of season

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a solo home run as Texas fell 6-1 to the Mariners on Thursday.

Mazara launched homer No. 13 of the season in the fourth inning to account for the only run Texas managed off Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc. The Rangers are currently mired in last place in the AL West, but the 23-year-old outfielder has been a bright spot, as he's now slashing a healthy .277/.346/.514 through 220 at-bats. He's also currently on pace to hit 36 home runs, which would obliterate his career-high total of 20 that he put up in each of his first two seasons.