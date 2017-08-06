Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 14th bomb Saturday
Mazara went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over the Twins.
After a prolonged slump, Mazara has gone 12-for-36 at the dish with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and seven runs through his past nine games. Those are the numbers fantasy owners are counting on from Mazara, but unfortunately, production peaks and valleys are likely to remain part and parcel of the youngster's profile moving forward. Considering Mazara's still just 22 years old, his keeper/dynasty stock could be undervalued in some circles, so exploring buy-low options is encouraged.
More News
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 13th home run Sunday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Raps out three doubles Friday•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Drives in three runs in blowout loss•
-
Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Trying to shake midsummer blues•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...