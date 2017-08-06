Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits 14th bomb Saturday

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Saturday's win over the Twins.

After a prolonged slump, Mazara has gone 12-for-36 at the dish with six extra-base hits, 11 RBI and seven runs through his past nine games. Those are the numbers fantasy owners are counting on from Mazara, but unfortunately, production peaks and valleys are likely to remain part and parcel of the youngster's profile moving forward. Considering Mazara's still just 22 years old, his keeper/dynasty stock could be undervalued in some circles, so exploring buy-low options is encouraged.