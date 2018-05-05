Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits another home run

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Red Sox.

Mazara now has a home run in four consecutive games, as he provided the Rangers their only offense against Rick Porcello and the Red Sox bullpen on Friday. The home run is the 23-year-old's seventh of the season and he now has 21 RBI over the last 17 games.