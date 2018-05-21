Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hits skids on road trip

Mazara went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the White Sox and went 8-for-38 (.211) with one RBI and 10 strikeouts over the team's recently completed nine-game road trip.

Prior to the road trip, Mazara was the hottest hitter on the roster, having hit .291 (25-for-86) with nine home runs and 24 RBI in a 22-game stretch. He has managed healthy home/road splits thus far in 2018, but the results on the recent road trip is more in line with his previous two seasons when he was a .229-hitter with a .286 on-base percentage outside the friendly confines of Global Life Park in Arlington.