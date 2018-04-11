Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Hitting for average, little else

Mazara went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to three games in Tuesday's 11-1 loss to the Angels.

Mazara is second on the team with a .333 (15-for-45) batting average, but has just two extra-base hits and an unsustainable BABIP (.424). However, there are some small-sample size signs the 22-year-old outfielder is improving as a hitter. He's hit lefties well (.462), lowered his ground ball rate and increased his use of the opposite field. He has just two RBI over the first 13 games, but slotting in at fifth in the batting order, he'll get opportunities hitting behind the team's best on-base guys.