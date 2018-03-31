Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers against Astros
Mazara went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in the Rangers' 5-1 win over Houston on Friday.
Mazara bagged his first home run of the season with Friday's second-inning blast off Dallas Keuchel. The young outfielder has hit 20 long balls in back-to-back seasons and drove in 101 runs last year. Mazara is only 23, and if he can take another step in his development and improve on last season's .323 OBP and .422 slugging percentage, he could end up establishing himself as a top-100 player this season.
