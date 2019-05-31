Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers in loss

Mazara went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss to Kansas City.

Mazara launched a solo home run on a fly ball to left center field off starter Jakob Junis in the sixth inning to bring the Rangers within one, but that was as close as they'd get. The good news it that the 24-year-old has hit safely in four straight games. For the season, Mazura is batting .267/.319/.466 with eight homers, 31 runs scored and 28 RBI.

