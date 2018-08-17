Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers in return
Mazara went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
Mazara, who was placed on the disabled list July 20, was activated Thursday after missing 26 games. He started in right field and hit fourth, smacking a two-run homer in his first at-bat, Mazara's first blast since June 29.
