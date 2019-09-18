Play

Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Homers Tuesday

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Astros.

Mazara took Justin Verlander deep for Texas' lone run and the outfielder's 18th home run. Rangers manager Chris Woodward has used him sparingly the last two weeks due to lingering oblique pain. Mazara hasn't started on back-to-back days since being activated Sept. 1, so he could be idle for Wednesday's series finale.

