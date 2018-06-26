Rangers' Nomar Mazara: In lineup Tuesday
Mazara (hamstring) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Mazara left Monday's game with hamstring tightness, but the issue was expected to be a minor one. He won't end up missing a single start, though he'll be limited to designated hitter duty Tuesday.
