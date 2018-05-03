Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Keeps delivering runs
Mazara went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 12-4 loss to the Indians.
Mazara homered for a second straight day and has been making an impact in the middle of the Rangers' batting order over the last two weeks. He had a lifeless .298 batting average with just two extra-base hits and two RBI through the first 16 games, but since then has plated 15 runs with three doubles and four home runs over the following 15 games.
