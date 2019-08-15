Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Knocks homer in win

Mazara went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Mazara has been productive of late, posting a .360 average and 1.080 OPS with four homers, eight RBI and 13 runs scored over the last 15 games.

