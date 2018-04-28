Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Knocks in two Friday
Mazara went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Mazara's two-run double in the first gave the Rangers and early lead and giving him 10 RBI over the last 10 games. He's been quite effective with runners on base, going 17-for-49 (.347) in such situations.
