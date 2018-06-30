Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Knocks three-run homer Friday

Mazara returned to the lineup Friday and went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in an 11-3 win over the White Sox.

Mazara was given the day off in the Rangers' previous game, which had come after he'd sustained a minor hamstring injury earlier in the week. Apparently, with the team off Thursday, this was a chance for manager Jeff Banister to give Mazara a two-day break. Over his last 10 games, Mazara is hitting .400 (18-for-45) with 12 RBI.