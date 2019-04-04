Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Leaves Wednesday's game

Mazara exited Wednesday's win against the Astros with tightness in his left quad.

Mazara apparently sustained the injury during a collision at first base, but he was able to stay in the game through the eighth inning when he hit a solo home run. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day as the Rangers start a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday.

