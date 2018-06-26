Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Leaves with apparent lower-body injury

Mazara exited Monday's game against the Padres with an undisclosed injury.

He hit a single in the bottom of the eighth inning but was hobbling after passing first base, so it sounds like a lower-body injury. Carlos Tocci replaced Mazara as a pinch runner. His status will be updated once the Rangers elaborate on the nature of the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories