Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Locked in as right fielder

The Rangers are committed to having Mazara play mostly in right field and not have him play both corner outfield spots, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers have been using Shin-Soo Choo in right field in spring-training games, but manager Jeff Banister confirmed Mazara "will get most of the innings in right field." The hope is that locking Mazara into one position will help him offensively. The 22-year-old was pretty darn good offensively last season when he hit 20 home runs for a second straight season and knocked in 101 runs, but improvement can be made in the area of plate discipline.