Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Makes impact at home

Mazara went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Royals.

Mazara endured a miserable nine-game road trip, going 8-for-38 (.211) with just one RBI, but since returning to Arlington, he's hit two homers and knocked in seven over five games. The homer was his 12th of the season, nine of which have come at Globe Life Park.