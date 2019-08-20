Rangers' Nomar Mazara: May have same injury as Gallo
Mazara, who exited Monday's 8-7 win over the Angels with what was described as left oblique tightness, is believed to be dealing with a less severe version of the injury that sidelined teammate Joey Gallo in June, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Mazara went hitless in his lone at-bat and played only two innings before departing with the injury, which he likely sustained while lunging for an Albert Pujols line drive. Manager Chris Woodward said that Mazara would be re-evaluated early Tuesday before the Rangers had a better idea on the severity of his injury, but at the very least, the outfielder looks unlikely to start in either end of the team's twin bill later in the day. Gallo, who is currently sidelined with a wrist injury, missed approximately three and a half weeks with a left oblique strain. Like Mazara, Gallo's injury was initially termed as oblique tightness before the Rangers updated Gallo's diagnosis and placed him on the 10-day injured list a day later.
