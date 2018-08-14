Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Moves rehab to Frisco

Mazara (thumb) will play nine innings in the outfield for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Wesley Dotson of MLB.com reports.

Mazara is moving his rehab from Triple-A Round Rock, for whom he went 5-for-12 in four games, to Frisco where he's scheduled to play two consecutive games in the field. He played a full game in right field Sunday, but was then given Monday off. Rangers manager Jeff Banister wants to see Mazara play back-to-back games in the field before making a decision on when he could be activated, something that could happen as soon as Thursday.