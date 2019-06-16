Rangers' Nomar Mazara: MRI coming Monday
Mazara (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds and is set to undergo an MRI on the back of his right knee Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Mazara was officially diagnosed with right hamstring tightness after being removed from Saturday's 4-3 win, but the Rangers will send him in for additional tests just to ensure he's not dealing with something more significant. The prevailing belief is that Mazara's MRI is precautionary in nature more than anything, so for the time being, it doesn't appear the Rangers are considering stashing him on the injured list. Hunter Pence will fill Mazara's spot in right field in the series finale.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...