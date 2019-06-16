Rangers' Nomar Mazara: MRI coming Monday

Mazara (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds and is set to undergo an MRI on the back of his right knee Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Mazara was officially diagnosed with right hamstring tightness after being removed from Saturday's 4-3 win, but the Rangers will send him in for additional tests just to ensure he's not dealing with something more significant. The prevailing belief is that Mazara's MRI is precautionary in nature more than anything, so for the time being, it doesn't appear the Rangers are considering stashing him on the injured list. Hunter Pence will fill Mazara's spot in right field in the series finale.