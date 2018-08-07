Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Nearing rehabilitation assignment
Mazara (thumb) could begin a rehabilitation assignment as soon as Thursday, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Mazara, who has missed 18 games because of a sprained right thumb, has resumed full baseball activities. That includes playing catch, taking ground balls, fly balls and batting practice. He said the soreness may still be in the thumb, but it's something he can deal with as long as he has a full range of motion.
