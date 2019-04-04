Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not expected to play Thursday
Mazara (quadriceps) is not expected to play Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Mazara sustained a bruised left quad during a first-inning collision Wednesday but stayed in the game until being removed in the eighth. Hunter Pence will likely start in right field until Mazara is ready to resume game action.
