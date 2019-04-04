Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in lineup Thursday

Mazara (quad) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

As expected, Mazara will miss Thursday's series opener against the Angels after suffering a bruised left quad during a collision Wednesday. Shin-Soo Choo will start in right field and hit leadoff in his stead. According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Mazara said his quad is feeling better and he expects to rejoin the lineup Friday.

