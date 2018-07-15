Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Sunday's lineup

Mazara is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Orioles.

Mazara's All-Star break is set to begin one game early as he heads to the bench after starting the last 14 games in right field. The 23-year-old has a .272/.332/.450 slash line with 15 home runs in 91 games this season.

