Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Thursday's lineup

Mazara is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mazara will retreat to the bench following three straight starts, going 3-for-13 (.231 average) with a pair of RBI during that span. In his place, Delino DeShields slides over to left while Carlos Gomez draws the start in center.

