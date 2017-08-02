Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Mazara is out of the lineup Wednesday against the

Mazara will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games after going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts during Tuesday's contest. In his place, Shin-Soo Choo draws the start in right, batting second.

