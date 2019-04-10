Rangers' Nomar Mazara: On bench for series finale

Mazara is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Mazara has started the past four games for the Rangers but will give way to Hunter Pence in Wednesday's series finale with a tough lefty in Robbie Ray toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. Through 10 games this season, Mazara is 8-for-35 (.229) with a pair of homers and eight RBI.

