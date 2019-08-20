Rangers' Nomar Mazara: On IL with oblique strain

Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain.

He has been limited over the past couple days, and it was reported earlier in the day that Mazara may have the same injury that has sidelined Joey Gallo since June. If that is indeed the case, Mazara's season is likely over, but the team has not officially said that. Nick Solak's contract was purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Hunter Pence is starting in right field while Solak starts at designated hitter.

