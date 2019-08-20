Rangers' Nomar Mazara: On IL with oblique strain
Mazara was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left oblique strain.
He has been limited over the past couple days, and it was reported earlier in the day that Mazara may have the same injury that has sidelined Joey Gallo since June. If that is indeed the case, Mazara's season is likely over, but the team has not officially said that. Nick Solak's contract was purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Hunter Pence is starting in right field while Solak starts at designated hitter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start