Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out of lineup Saturday
Mazara is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
This is a bit surprising considering the Rangers are facing a right-hander in Gerrit Cole. There has been no word of an injury to Mazara, so it seems he's just getting a day to clear his head amidst a 4-for-33 slump. Danny Santana will get the start in center field with Joey Gallo at DH and Hunter Pence in right.
