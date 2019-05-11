Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out of lineup Saturday

Mazara is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

This is a bit surprising considering the Rangers are facing a right-hander in Gerrit Cole. There has been no word of an injury to Mazara, so it seems he's just getting a day to clear his head amidst a 4-for-33 slump. Danny Santana will get the start in center field with Joey Gallo at DH and Hunter Pence in right.