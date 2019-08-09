Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out versus left-hander

Mazara is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

Mazara will head to the bench with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Brewers since he's slashing .198/.234/.362 against lefties this season. Hunter Pence will enter the lineup in right field for the Rangers.

