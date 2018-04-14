Rangers' Nomar Mazara: Out with stiff neck

Mazara is not in Saturday's lineup against Houston due to a stiff neck, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Mazara will get the day off as Shin-Soo Choo draws the start in right field. There wasn't anything announced besides the fact that Mazara is dealing with neck stiffness, so consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's tilt.

